McConnell called Hawley out over objecting to Electoral College vote during conference call Hawley wasn't on

There have been no credible allegations of any issues with voting that would have impacted the election, as affirmed by dozens of judges, governors, and election officials, the Electoral College, the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and the US Supreme Court.

When Hawley did not speak on the call, Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, a retiring Republican, explained to the conference why he believed that the state was not a good test case for election fraud allegations, according to the second source familiar with the call.

That source added that Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson also spoke on the call about the importance of investigating any election fraud, but as he has said publicly, he does not plan to object to the electoral college certification process.

The Thursday morning call was an all-member event, which McConnell has held fairly regularly given Covid-19 and scheduling disruptions, according to two people with direct knowledge of what took place.

After telling the group to vote their conscience, McConnell went on to tell his colleagues that even with a career as long as his, the vote would mark one of the most significant, perhaps the most significant, he'd ever cast -- and that it would mark the same for each senator on the call, according to the two people.