McConnell blames Trump but voted not guilty anyway

Rep. Joe Neguse, a Colorado Democrat, directly appealed to McConnell on Saturday without mentioning his name. Neguse quoted two Kentucky legends whom the Senate Republican leader admires, former Sens. Henry Clay and John Sherman Cooper, in thanking the Senate for the "courtesies" showed to the House managers over the past week and in praising the Senate for rising to the occasion in passing the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

He also hearkened back to McConnell's vote as a first-term senator in 1986 to override President Ronald Reagan's veto on legislation imposing economic pressure on South Africa during apartheid.

"There are moments that transcend party politics and that require us to put country above our party because the consequences of not doing so are just too great," Neguse said. "Senators, this is one of those moments."

But despite his pitch, and after witnessing the riot firsthand and being reminded of it again at the scene of the crime, McConnell and most Republican senators voted to acquit Trump. Many said they were concerned about the unprecedented nature of trying a former president in an impeachment trial.

They argued that Trump's words could be protected under the First Amendment, and pointed out that he also urged supporters in his January 6 speech "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."