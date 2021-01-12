McConnell believes impeachment push will help rid Trump from the GOP, but has not said if he will vote to convict

The relationship between the Senate majority leader and the President -- the two most powerful men in the Republican Party -- has essentially collapsed, multiple sources told CNN.

A source familiar with the relationship between the two men told CNN that McConnell is furious with Trump. The source said McConnell "hates" Trump for what he did last week following the attacks on the Capitol that left at least five people dead including a Capitol Hill police officer.

Trump and McConnell still have not spoken since last Wednesday's riot, a separate source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN. Another source said the two men haven't spoken since McConnell's floor speech acknowledging Biden as President-elect in December.

McConnell couldn't get Trump on the phone when he refused to sign the stimulus bill over the Christmas week, a third source told CNN. McConnell has since told others in the wake of the stimulus circus he won't talk to Trump again.

McConnell is also speaking with the President-elect about how the chamber should handle an impeachment trial against Trump.