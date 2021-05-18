McCarthy's bid to quash January 6 commission underscores GOP split on Trump

"Kevin is furious and Katko is furious. Katko has stuck his neck out. He is doing the right thing, and he is getting a lot of heat for it," said one Republican familiar with the situation.

McCarthy's opposition immediately sowed doubt about whether the bill would even make it to the Senate floor for a vote.

"It's a little more uncertain, I would say now," Senate Republican Whip John Thune said Tuesday.

McCarthy's announcement Tuesday morning came as a surprise to many members, but sources tell CNN the GOP leader became increasingly worried about the scope of the probe over the weekend and finally decided that he would oppose the commission -- even though he had instructed Katko to negotiate with Democrats in good faith.

According to a second Republican source, McCarthy may have been hoping negotiations between Katko and Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, would go nowhere. But the source said Thompson and the Democrats gave more concessions than Republicans had expected.