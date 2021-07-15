McCarthy puts political hopes above democracy with Trump pilgrimage

The attempts by McCarthy and McConnell to prevent a bipartisan commission -- as has happened after major national disasters like the 9/11 attacks and President John Kennedy's assassination -- do not just shield the abuses of power of the former President, they also preclude a major national reckoning on events that shook America's democracy and the establishing of agreed-upon facts necessary to make an accounting for history.

"This is what I find very disturbing about Mr. McCarthy visiting Mr. Trump," said Timothy Snyder, a professor of history at Yale University and author of the book "On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century."

"That's all about strategy, that's all about tactics, that's all about confusion. What we need is to lay down what actually happened. Every American should be able to agree about that," Snyder told CNN's Ana Cabrera on Thursday. "It's just inappropriate for someone in McCarthy's position to be consulting with a private citizen, which is what Mr. Trump is, about these matters."

McCarthy's contortions