McCarthy gives green light to conservatives' push to overturn Biden's win, as senior Republicans raise alarms

"We must respect the states' authority here. Though doing so may frustrate our immediate political objectives, we have sworn an oath to promote the Constitution above our policy goals. We must count the electoral votes submitted by the states," wrote the group, which included Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, Ken Buck of Colorado, Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, Tom McClintock of California and Chip Roy of Texas and Rep.-elect Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

While the effort is certain to fail, it's bound to put Republicans in a difficult spot. If one senator joins with a House member to object to a state's electoral count, each chamber must debate the merits of the objection for up to two hours before casting a vote on whether to affirm the objection. The objections are certain to fail in both chambers, even though they could win the backing of a majority of House Republicans.

Cheney's argument has been echoed by a number of top Republicans, including McConnell and his deputies, as well as the party's 2012 presidential nominee, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.