McCarthy gives green light to conservatives' push to overturn Biden's win, as senior Republicans raise alarms

On the New Year's Day call, Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, made clear her distaste for the push, multiple sources told CNN.

Cheney told House Republicans that voting on the election is more consequential than any other vote -- including votes to authorize war, according to two sources. She also argued that nothing in the Constitution supports the notion that Congress can substitute its views for voters in those states selecting the next President.

In a 21-page memo sent to Republicans on Sunday, Cheney argued that objecting to the Electoral College count is unconstitutional and sets an "exceptionally dangerous precedent."

"As you will see, there is substantial reason for concern about the precedent Congressional objections will set here. By objecting to electoral slates, members are unavoidably asserting that Congress has the authority to overturn elections and overrule state and federal courts," she wrote. "Such objections set an exceptionally dangerous precedent, threatening to steal states' explicit constitutional responsibility for choosing the President and bestowing it instead on Congress. This is directly at odds with the Constitution's clear text and our core beliefs as Republicans."