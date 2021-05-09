McCarthy confirms he's backing Stefanik for No. 3 House Republican post

McCarthy argued the impending vote to oust Cheney, who represents Wyoming, is as an opportunity for the party to choose the most effective leader to take on the Biden administration's agenda.

"Everyone in leadership serves at the pleasure of the conference and as you know, there's a lot at stake. Democrats are destroying the nation," McCarthy said, citing immigration issues and Friday's less-than-satisfactory jobs report as top concerns.

"That's why we will have a vote next week and we want to be united and looking -- moving forward and I think that's what will take place," he added.

Asked if Cheney's stance against former President Donald Trump hinders her from delivering the party's message, McCarthy said, "No, any member can take whatever position they believe in," but he went on to suggest that a leadership role is different than rank-and-file membership.

"What we are talking about, it's a position in leadership. We are in one of our biggest battles ever for this nation and the direction, whether this century will be ours. As conference chair, you have one of the most critical jobs of the messenger going forward," he explained.