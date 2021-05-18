McCarthy announces opposition to bipartisan deal to form January 6 commission

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he was opposed to a bipartisan agreement struck last week that would create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

McCarthy's opposition comes ahead of a vote this week that House Democrats have scheduled to pass legislation to create the panel modeled after the 9/11 Commission that would be tasked with investigating the circumstances behind supporters of then-President Donald Trump breaching the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote for President Joe Biden.

In a statement explaining his opposition, McCarthy accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of failing to negotiate in good faith, while saying that the scope of the proposed legislation needed to also look at other episodes of political violence beyond January 6.

"Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker's shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation," McCarthy said.