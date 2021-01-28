McCarthy and Trump discuss Republicans' plans to win House majority at Florida meeting Thursday

McCarthy released his own statement confirming Trump's account of the meeting, showing he's in lock-step with the former President.

"Today, President Trump committed to helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022," McCarthy said. "A Republican majority will listen to our fellow Americans and solve the challenges facing our nation. Democrats, on the other hand, have only put forward an agenda that divides us — such as impeaching a President who is now a private citizen and destroying blue-collar energy jobs. For the sake of our country, the radical Democrat agenda must be stopped."

He added, "A united conservative movement will strengthen the bonds of our citizens and uphold the freedoms our country was founded on."

McCarthy was also in Florida fundraising as the House is out this week.

Despite political pressure from some in the GOP that the party must move on from Trump, McCarthy is eyeing what will win him back the House and possibly catapult him to the speakership.