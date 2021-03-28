Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris celebrates Passover on 'SNL'

'Saturday Night Live' has Maya Rudolph return as Kamala Harris to attend a Seder with husband Doug Emhoff.

"Saturday Night Live" didn't open up with politics to kick off the latest episode of the NBC variety show, but Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris still had her moment.

Rudolph, the host of this week's "SNL" who has played the vice president multiple times, welcomed guests to a Passover meal.

She did so with her husband and second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, who was played by guest star Martin Short.

"What better night to celebrate a new beginning than Passover?" Rudolph's Harris said. "That's why it's time for 'A Kamala Harris Unity Seder.'"

She then said that tonight "we ask the four questions: 'How's school?' 'Did you eat?' 'When are you giving me grandchildren?' and 'What's with the haircut?'"

Rudolph's Harris then invited out Short's Emhoff, who said he was shy as he was looking away from the camera.

So Rudolph's Harris told him to act as if it was just them. Short's Emhoff immediately embraced Rudolph's Harris.