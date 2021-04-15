Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' after Covid-19 hearing erupts

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan and the nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated exchange Thursday over the country's Covid-19 mitigation measures, which ended with Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters telling Jordan to "shut your mouth."

During a House subcommittee hearing about federal government's response to the pandemic, Jordan, an Ohio conservative, asked Fauci when the nation can begin relaxing physical distancing measures and mask-wearing -- posing it as a question as to when Americans will regain their freedom and liberties.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, started to respond that the time will be when the United States has more Americans vaccinated and has a level of coronavirus infection that is low enough that it's "no longer a threat."

Jordan then interrupted Fauci, asking for a specific number.

"We had 15 days of 'slow the spread' turn into one year of lost liberty," Jordan said. "What metrics, what measures, what has to happen before Americans get more freedoms back?"