Matthew McConaughey: How actor's wife 'injected' soccer into his blood

So how would he react if any Austin player finds himself on the receiving end of such abuse?

He says that it would be important to emphasize that the abuse isn't necessarily personal.

"A lot of times, that person is just spitting off. That person's got their own problem; that's the first thing I'd say to a player. Don't let their dirty laundry make you dirty. Don't take it personally, even if it feels personal to you."

Perhaps he'd even recommend trying to find the abuser, to educate them face-to-face.

"Sport is a great example of anti-racism, a great example of people coming together and actually shining a light on differences. Let's go sit down and have the discussion, not on social media where he or she can hide."

For all of his accomplishments, McConaughey has said that the one thing that he always wanted to be was a father. In his autobiography "Greenlights," he says he knew that when he was just eight years old.

His three children come up often during the conversation in this interview and it's clear that sport plays a big part in their relationship.