Matt Gaetz sure isn't acting like an innocent man

Gaetz also noted in the Carlson interview that "they were promising that Joe Biden would pardon me," which seems to provide additional backup for the idea that he had been seeking a pardon for himself.

Look. Even under the most friendly reading of the reported pardon request by Gaetz, he was seeking to protect himself legally because he feared that his high-profile defense of Trump could make him a target well after Trump left office.

Under a slightly less friendly interpretation of the situation, Gaetz either knew or suspected he and/or some of the people he hung out with in Florida had drawn the attention of the Justice Department and he wanted to preemptively protect himself before he lost the chance to do do when Trump left office.

Why might Gaetz seek pardons for his congressional allies as well as himself? Well, there's a lot we still don't know, but the alleged tactic calls to mind something familiar to any parent. It's just like when you're a kid and you have a bad report card that your parent needs to sign, so you stick it in between a bunch of innocuous papers and just have them sign the whole bunch -- in hopes they don't pay special attention to the report card. (I, dear reader, would never pull such a trick!)