Matt Gaetz associate likely to strike plea deal, attorneys say

Joel Greenberg, a central figure in the ongoing investigation into Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, is likely to strike a plea deal with federal prosecutors, his attorney and prosecutors said in court Thursday, potentially putting additional legal pressure on the congressman.

Greenberg's possible cooperation with the Justice Department could provide investigators with key details as they work to determine whether Gaetz broke sex trafficking or prostitution laws himself.

Gaetz has denied ever paying for sex and over the past week has sought to frame the allegations against him as the result of political bias in the justice system and the media.

A federal prosecutor and Greenberg's attorney told a judge the deal was not finalized but there is an expectation that it could be resolved within weeks.

"We believe this case will be a plea," said assistant US Attorney Roger Handberg.

Greenberg's attorney, Fritz Scheller, requested a plea date by May 15. If a plea is not reached, they could move to a trial in July.