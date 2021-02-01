Massive winter storm slams the Northeast and could bury NYC in 2 feet of snow

The first major winter storm of 2021 blasted New York City and other parts of the the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Monday, snarling transportation, closing government offices and shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites.

The combination of heavy snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding was expected to make travel anywhere from dangerous to impossible in much of the region Monday and could knock out power over a wide area.

"I want New Yorkers to hear me loud and clear -- stay home and off the roads," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in declaring a state of emergency for 44 counties.

This could be a historic snowstorm. As of 1 p.m., Central Park had reported 13.3 inches of snow (8 inches in the last 6 hours) and it was still snowing, the National Weather Service said. CNN meteorologists say it's possible around two feet of snow will blanket the city before the storm passes.

On the five-tiered scale used by the National Weather Service, New York City could see level five, or extreme impacts. Near blizzard conditions are expected into Monday night, with wind gusts of 35-40 mph. The storm may not let up until Wednesday morning.