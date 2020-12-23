Massive data breach may have been discovered due to 'unforced error' by suspected Russian hackers

When Biden takes office next month, the hack will pose an immediate challenge, as it's expected to take weeks or months to truly understand the extent of the damage to US agencies. Biden is also likely to have to decide how to respond if the federal government formally attributes the hack to Russia, which members of Trump's administration and lawmakers have said is likely.

"I believe that when I learn the extent of the damage, and in fact who's formally responsible, they can be assured that we will respond," Biden said Tuesday. "We'll probably respond in kind. We have many options, which I will not discuss now."

Lawmakers on the relevant committees are also pushing to learn more about the extent of the hack, why it took so long to be discovered, and why it was a private company that ultimately unearthed the breach. Congressional committees have been briefed both by US officials from the intelligence community and other agencies, as well as by FireEyes, a sign of the company's importance to understanding the data breach, lawmakers and aides say.

"If the public reporting is accurate that it was the private sector that discovered this, that's another big question that our agencies are going to have to answer, which is, why didn't you catch this?" House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said on MSNBC.