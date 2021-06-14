Massive chemical fire in Illinois prompts authorities to order evacuations

"It wasn't until more and louder explosions came that I even thought something was going on. Seeing the wall of smoke outside just confirmed it for me, and pretty soon after they were telling the nearby residents to evacuate."

Company thanks first responders

According to the company's website, "Chemtool Incorporated offers a wide variety of lubricating greases to meet your needs."

The Lubrizol Corporation, which owns the facility, released a statement saying all employees were safe and accounted for.

"At approximately 7 a.m. today, local emergency personnel responded to a fire at the Lubrizol Corporation's Chemtool Facility in Rockton, Ill. We have confirmed all on site are safe and accounted for. Our concern right now is for the safety of all our employees and the surrounding community," the statement said.

"As a precaution, authorities have evacuated residents in a one-mile radius of the site. We do not yet know what caused this incident, but we will be working with local authorities and with our own risk management team to determine what happened and identify any corrective actions.

"We will share more details as they are known. We are grateful to our employees, first responders and safety forces responding to this incident."

Salvation Army staff and volunteers set up a mobile unit to provide food to first responders, the Salvation Army of Winnebago County said, according to WIFR.