Massachusetts police standoff with heavily armed men ends in 11 arrests

The men were wearing what Mason described as tactical vests and military style uniforms, along with body cameras, and they were carrying a mixture of long rifles and pistols. The men indicated they were traveling from Rhode Island for "training," according to Mason.

The trooper on scene requested driver's licenses and firearms licenses, but the individuals either said they didn't have them, or didn't have them in their possession, Mason said.

At some point during this interaction, a number of the individuals ran into the woods with their firearms, Mason said. Police established a perimeter, and two people were initially arrested in the woodline, one of whom was armed, according to Mason.

Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet around 5:30 a.m. that members of the group were "refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons."

Mason said he was not aware of any specific demands by the group and that negotiators engaged with them to learn more.