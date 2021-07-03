Massachusetts police standoff with heavily armed men ends in 11 arrests

At some point during this interaction, a number of the individuals ran into the woods with their firearms, Mason said. Police established a perimeter, and two people were initially arrested in the woodline, one of whom was armed, according to Mason.

Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet around 5:30 a.m. that members of the group were "refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons."

"Through our hostage negotiation team, we are talking with the subjects -- some that are in the woods, some that are in the vehicles in the breakdown lane where the original interaction occurred -- and we are hopeful that we are able to resolve this peacefully with them," Mason said during the standoff.

Of the 11 ultimately arrested, two suspects were located in the vehicles, state police said.

The group's self-professed leader wanted it known that their ideology is not anti-government, Mason said.