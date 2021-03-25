Mass shootings show what is poisoning American democracy

Perhaps what is most striking in the case of the apprehension of violent White mass shooters is that law enforcement routinely manages to arrest them unharmed. This stands out in stark contrast to oftentimes innocent Black suspects who end up dead at the hands of the police.

This is not to suggest that police should deploy unnecessary or illegal violence against White shooters. What it does illustrate are the deadly consequences of continued disparate treatment toward Black suspects by law enforcement. It also suggests that too many White male law enforcement officers are able to tap into empathy for their racial and gender counterparts in ways that they are incapable of when the suspect is Black.

The deadly assault on the US Capitol cast a spotlight on how predominantly White law enforcement understood, responded to and at times sympathized with White rioters who brandished Confederate flags and anti-Semitic propaganda in the Capitol building rotunda.