Mass shootings and the Chauvin trial force America to confront its culture of violence

Bass, however, said on "State of the Union" that she was hopeful common ground could be forged in the Senate, especially under the leadership of South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott.

"I believe that the Republicans that I am working with are operating in good faith," Bass said. "Again, it's one thing to pass legislation in the House. It's a super hurdle to get it passed in the Senate."

The mass shootings just go on and on

The weekend brought no respite from the firearms deaths.

Three people are dead after someone opened fire inside a tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Another three people were killed in a shooting that police said appeared to be related to a domestic incident in Texas. Authorities said a potential mass shooting was averted at San Antonio airport when a parks officer stopped a man with a box full of ammunition and a .45 caliber handgun.