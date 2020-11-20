Masks mandates worked to slow the spread of Covid-19 in Kansas, CDC research shows

In the 24 counties that required people to wear masks in public, there was a net decrease of 6% in cases; whereas the disease continued to surge in the counties without the mandate. In those counties, the net increase in cases was 100%.

This research "adds to the evidence supporting the importance of wearing masks and implementing policies requiring their use to mitigate the spread of SARS-CoV-2," the report said.

This report is also consistent with other studies that have shown a decline in Covid-19 cases in 15 states and the District of Columbia, after mask mandates were put in place, compared with states that did not require masks and continued to see an increase in cases, the report said.

A CDC study in October in Arizona saw Covid-19 case numbers stabilize and then decrease after a mask mandate went into effect in June.

As of November 11, at least 35 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have some type of mask requirement order in place statewide.