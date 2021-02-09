Mary Wilson, a founding member of "The Supremes" has died at the age of 76, her publicist told CNN.

Mary Wilson, a founding member of "The Supremes" has died at the age of 76, her publicist told CNN.

Wilson "passed away suddenly this evening," according to a statement from her longtime friend and publicist, Jay Schwartz.

The singer was at her home in Henderson, Nevada. She is survived by her daughter, son, several grandchildren, a sister and brother.

Services will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions and a celebration of Wilson's life will take place later this year, her publicist said.

Breaking barriers

Wilson was a "trendsetter who broke down social, racial, and gender barriers," Schwartz said in his statement.

She began her career in Detroit in 1959 as a singer in what was then called "The Primettes." They went on to become "The Supremes," Motown's most successful group of the 1960s, with 12 number one singles including "Where Did Our Love Go," "Baby Love," and "Stop! In the name of Love."

"Their influence not only carries on in contemporary R&B, soul and pop, they also helped pave the way for mainstream success by Black artists across all genres," the statement said.