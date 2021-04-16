Martin Braithwaite spent time in a wheelchair as a child; now he's Lionel Messi's wingman at Barcelona

In 2007, Braithwaite signed a youth contract with his hometown club in Denmark, Esbjerg, adding the Danish Cup to his resume before stepping up to the French Ligue 1 with Toulouse.

That led him to England and second-tier club Middlesbrough, where he struggled to make an impact.

Loan spells at another French club, Bordeaux, and then a minnow of La Liga, Leganes, followed. Braithwaite had moved to Leganes permanently when he received one of the most important phone calls of his life.

"I was picking up my son from [football] practice and we are driving home and my agent called and he told me that Barcelona is interested. He said they seemed really, really interested."

Braithwaite could hardly contain his excitement, but more than a decade in the professional game had prepared him to manage his expectations.

"It felt amazing. But I know in football [when] there's interest, it doesn't mean anything. There's still a long way to go for you to sign the papers."

What followed was an excruciating fortnight, in which the talks continued but life had to carry on as normal. Meanwhile he trained and played for Leganes and did his best to hide the negotiations from everyone, even his wife.