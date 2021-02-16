Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson has died after pancreatic cancer fight

Marriott International's president and CEO Arne Sorenson has died following a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. CNN's Julia Chatterely pays tribute to Arne Sorenson's 9-year career with Marriott.

Marriott International's president and CEO Arne Sorenson died Monday following a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, the hotel chain announced Tuesday.

The company announced two weeks ago that Sorenson was reducing his work schedule to continue cancer treatment, though it called his death "unexpected" in Tuesday's press release. Sorenson was diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer In May 2019.

J.W. Marriott, Jr., the company's executive chairman, said in a statement Tuesday that Sorenson was an "exceptional executive, but more than that, he was an exceptional human being."

"He had an uncanny ability to anticipate where the hospitality industry was headed and position Marriott for growth. But the roles he relished the most were as husband, father, brother and friend," J.W. Marriott, Jr., added. "We share your heartbreak, and we will miss Arne deeply."