Mark Spitz: Seven ways to survive the Olympic Games

In my final event, the 200m butterfly, I could have gone two seconds slower than my personal best and won the gold, but I was eight seconds slower and I finished dead last. The 200 'fly turned out to be my first race in Munich and I made sure that wasn't ever going to happen again.

They called me a failure and that got to me. So, a bad experience can inspire somebody to become very successful.

5. A little misdirection doesn't hurt ...

My Russian rivals at Munich had never seen me swim in person and they were gracious enough to give me a lane during one of their practice sessions.

I knew they were taking pictures of me, so I started doing some stupid stroke that had nothing to do with anything. They asked if I always swam like that and I said "yeah."

Then they asked if my mustache slowed me down. I'd been planning to shave it off that night, but I found myself saying that it actually deflected the water away from my mouth and I could get my face a lot lower and my body more streamlined. It probably did slow me down by a few hundredths of a second, but I was winning by seconds -- so it didn't matter.

Anyway, after that, I decided to keep the mustache and it ended up being an interesting trademark!