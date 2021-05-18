Mark McCloskey announces run for US Senate in Missouri

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis homeowner who catapulted into national headlines last summer after video surfaced on social media showing him and his wife, Patricia, pointing guns at demonstrators, is running as a Republican for US Senate in Missouri, he announced Tuesday.

"I've always been a Republican, but I have never been a politician," he said Tuesday on Fox's "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "But you know, God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob, and it really did wake me up."

McCloskey is running for the Senate seat currently held by Republican Roy Blunt, who announced in March that he will not seek reelection next year. A campaign website soliciting donations for a Senate bid for McCloskey launched Tuesday.

