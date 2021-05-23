Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comments aren't just vile. They're dangerous

While many of Greene's bigoted comments, such as calling the election of two Muslim women to Congress in 2018 an "Islamic invasion of our government," occurred before she was elected to Congress, her vile belittling of the horrors of the Holocaust by suggesting they were similar to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requiring members of the House to wear masks on the floor of the chamber are more dangerous because she made them as a member of government. Earlier this week, Greene jaw-droppingly declared on a conservative podcast, "We can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany." Then she added: "And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."