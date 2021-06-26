Marjorie Taylor Greene wants a seat on Pelosi's January 6 committee even as she spreads baseless claims

Judges have kept in jail pending trial Capitol rioters whom they've deemed to be threats to public safety if they were to be released. The majority of Capitol riot defendants are not in jail at this time. Those still detained are largely those charged with violent crimes and leadership roles in planning the siege. Though coronavirus precautions and the infamy of the riot has caused jails to keep some of the defendants separated from other prisoners, they aren't technically in solitary confinement.

Greene, along with most other House Republicans, voted against the creation of an independent commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol after a bipartisan deal had been struck for a panel with equal representation and subpoena power.