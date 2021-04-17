Marjorie Taylor Greene scraps planned launch of controversial 'America First' caucus amid blowback from GOP

Greene in a series of tweets Saturday afternoon also claimed that the staff-level draft proposal of her "America First" caucus is "from an outside group that I hadn't read." She also accused the media of creating "false narratives" and focusing on race to "divide the American people with hate through identity politics."

Greene suggested in her tweets she plans to move forward with advocating for former President Donald Trump's America First agenda.

The flier promoting the new caucus calls for a "common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions" and pushes a series of conspiracy theories about election integrity.

The flier also outlined a nativist argument warning that "mass immigration" poses a threat to "the long-term existential future of America as a unique country with a unique culture and a unique identity."

Congressional caucuses are voluntary groups usually made up of lawmakers seeking to advance certain policy agendas. While the groups operate outside of the formal congressional legislative structure, many have found success influencing debate and amplifying their shared policy prescriptions.