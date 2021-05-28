Marjorie Taylor Greene may be politically safe, but her conservative Georgia constituents have concerns about her tactics

"I'm more concerned about the bad publicity that Dalton, Georgia, is getting," Neff said when asked about Greene's rising national profile. "Dalton, Georgia, is recognized throughout the world for the development of the carpet. That's what most people know it by. But now it's being known by the idea that everybody in Dalton was a supporter of Marjorie Greene -- and they were not."

Brandyn Parker is a 37-year-old Republican leather worker at a shop downtown. Standing outside the store Thursday with a possum on a leash, Parker said she too is concerned about how Greene's comments are shaping perceptions of the GOP and the 14th District. Parker voted for Trump in 2016, but skipped the 2020 election because she didn't feel like she had good choices at the top of the ticket.

"I feel like the things she thinks and says -- and of course, the bigger following she has -- that makes people think that everyone in the Republican Party feels and thinks that way when it's not true," said Parker. She added that she didn't understand Greene's invocation of Nazi Germany. "Wearing a mask is not anything compared to the Holocaust."

Wayne White, a retired conservative who voted for Greene in November even though he did not support her during the GOP primary, said the Georgia congresswoman's comments were "just not appropriate."