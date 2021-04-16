Marjorie Taylor Greene launching 'America First' caucus pushing for 'anglo-Saxon political tradition'

"For many Americans, what seems to be happening or what they believe right now is happening is what appears to them is we're replacing national-born American — native-born Americans to permanently transform the political landscape of this very nation," Perry said.

Similar comments were also recently made by Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, underscoring how certain Republican lawmakers and right-wing media personalities are echoing and thus potentially legitimizing arguments that have been made by White nationalists and nativists for years.

The House voted in February to remove Greene, a freshman from Georgia, from her committee assignments after reports of her comments surfaced showing her encouragement of political violence, suggesting that the Parkland, Florida, school shooting was a "false flag" operation and conspiratorial claim that a space laser controlled by Jewish financiers started a California wildfire in 2018.

She has tried to make a name for herself being an outsider and a rabble rouser and routinely uses parliamentary procedures to slow down House floor business, much to the dismay of her colleagues.