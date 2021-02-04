Marjorie Taylor Greene has been stripped of her committee assignments. What's next?

The Democrat-led House of Representatives voted on Thursday to remove Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments, but that doesn't mean the backlash against her -- or the spotlight on her -- is at an end.

Greene, a freshman from Georgia, remains a member of Congress and will still be able to vote. But she has quickly become one of the most controversial lawmakers during her short time in office. That has elevated her profile in right-wing and conservative circles and given her more of a platform -- and some Democrats won't be satisfied that she's been sufficiently rebuked with the removal of her committee assignments alone.

Greene defended herself ahead of the vote in a speech on the House floor and attempted to distance herself from the dangerous and debunked QAnon conspiracy theory, which she has previously embraced.