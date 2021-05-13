Marjorie Taylor Greene confronts Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside House chamber

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed the incident happened during her weekly news conference on Thursday and suggested it might be for the House Ethics Committee to investigate.

"It was reported to our office what happened as members were leaving the floors yesterday, the verbal assault and abuse of our colleague, congresswoman AOC. It's so beyond the pale of anything that is in keeping with bringing honor to the House or not bringing dishonor to the House," she said. "It's so beyond the pale that you wonder, it probably is a matter for the Ethics Committee. But that's up to someone. I've always kept the leadership offices separate from any motions to take anything to Ethics."

Asked about the incident later Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez told reporters that in her previous job as a bartender she used to remove people like Greene from bars "all the time."

"For me, this isn't even about how I feel," Ocasio-Cortez said. "It's that I refuse to allow young women, people of color, people who are standing up for what they believe, to see this kind of intimidation attempts by a person who supports White supremacists in our nation's capital."

When asked if she felt bullied in the moment that Greene was trying to approach her, Ocasio-Cortez said, "I mean she was certainly chasing."