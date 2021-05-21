Marjorie Taylor Greene compares House mask mandates to the Holocaust

A CNN survey of members of Congress discovered that every Democrat of Congress in both the House and Senate are fully vaccinated. In the Senate, 92% of Republicans say they are vaccinated, but only 44.8% of House Republicans would say if they have received the necessary shots. More than 100 Republicans in the House still won't disclose their vaccine status. That prompted Pelosi to leave the mask mandate in place, despite new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said vaccinated people can safely be indoors without wearing masks.