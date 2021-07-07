Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Biden vaccine push to Nazi-era 'brown shirts' weeks after apologizing for Holocaust comments

Psaki said "that one of the biggest barriers is access. And people knowing when they can get the vaccine, where they can get the vaccine, the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. It's up to every individual to decide whether they're going to get vaccinated."

Greene also accused Biden of pushing a vaccine that is "NOT FDA approved." All three vaccines in the United States have emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration and have proven to be safe and effective in clinical trials. The vaccines are not yet fully approved by the FDA.

Greene's office did not immediately respond to CNN for comment.

Greene's tweet comes just weeks after she visited the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington and apologized for her previous comments comparing Capitol Hill mask-wearing rules to the Holocaust.

Greene told CNN at the time that she sought to make clear in her apology that "there is no comparison to the Holocaust" and called it "appalling" that some people will "minimize it and downplay it or don't even know about it."