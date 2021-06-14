Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for 'offensive' Holocaust comparison after visiting Holocaust museum

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday apologized for her "offensive" comments comparing Capitol Hill mask-wearing rules to the Holocaust after visiting the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

"There are words that I have said, remarks that I've made that I know are offensive, and for that I'd like to apologize," the Georgia Republican said Monday, adding that she had taken a lesson from her father, who died in April, about owning up to mistakes.

"So I should own it," she said. "I made a mistake."

The apology -- a dramatic shift in tone that comes in the face of a censure resolution in the House -- was offered weeks after Greene compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to continue requiring members of the House to wear masks on the chamber floor as a Covid-19 precaution to steps the Nazis took to control the Jewish population during the Holocaust.