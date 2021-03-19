 Skip to main content
Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to Covid outbreak

Former President Trump's Florida resort has partially closed due to a coronavirus outbreak among some of the staff.

Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort has closed its dining room and suspended beach club services to guests due to a Covid-19 outbreak among "some" staff, according to an email sent to members Friday afternoon and shared with CNN.

The email says the closure is out of "an abundance of caution."

Banquet and event services remain open, the email says, adding: "We have already undertaken all appropriate response measures in accordance with CDC guidance, including activating a thorough sanitization and cleaning of any affected areas and all club facilities, and we will continue our heightened environmental cleaning regimen."

News of the closure was first reported by the Associated Press.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

