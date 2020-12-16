Mar-a-Lago neighbors want Trump to go elsewhere after he leaves the White House

According to Brian Seymour, a Palm Beach County land use expert and attorney, the allowances the town gave Trump during his presidency could end once he becomes a private citizen again.

If the club doesn't comply, the town can try to enforce its regulations and agreements it made, such as by suing or fining Mar-a-Lago to enforce the residency limits, Seymour said.

But ultimately, it would be up to Trump to comply. "It could get very complicated if the town really was enforcing this," Seymour said.

When asked for the town's response to the complaint Wednesday morning, Palm Beach officials didn't immediately respond. CNN also reached out to the White House for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

"There is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-A-Lago as his residence," a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization said in a statement. CNN has also inquired with the office of the first lady.

Frustrated neighbors

Neighbors in Palm Beach have made clear they're frustrated with Trump's tactics.

"It's been a circus there for four years and they're fed up with it," one Palm Beach homeowner aware of the neighbors' thinking told CNN.