Manufacturing moonshot: How Pfizer makes its millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses

So while Pfizer could repurpose some of its equipment at its main manufacturing site in Kalamazoo, most of what's there now didn't exist a year ago.

"Pfizer has spent at risk, almost $2 billion on the overall program. From manufacturing, my team spent $500 million, before we even got out of clinical trials. So all completely at risk. We didn't know if we had a product that was going to work," said McDermott.

Before Pfizer decided on its final vaccine candidate, it was looking into four different options. That meant McDermott and his team had to be ready to go in any direction.

"I think about like, we're going to have dinner tonight, and we need to get dessert ready, but I don't know what dessert we're having. So you just start buying ingredients," he said. "Maybe we're making a cake, maybe we're making brownies. Let's bring in the standard materials that we need. So filling up this pantry was quite, quite expensive."

One of the biggest rate-limiting steps of this production, according to McDermott, has been the availability of raw materials and specifically lipids, the fatty substance that safely houses the mRNA until it can get to our cells.