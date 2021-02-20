Manhattan district attorney subpoenas NYC property tax agency in Trump Organization probe

The Trump Organization has maintained that it has complied with all laws. The company's general counsel, Alan Garten, told the New York Times last year that "everything was done in strict compliance with applicable law and under the advice of counsel and tax experts" and that "all applicable taxes were paid and no party received any undue benefit."

Vance's investigation, which began in earnest in August 2019, includes allegations made by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen that the Trump Organization inflated assets when seeking loans and deflated them when it came time to pay taxes. CNN previously reported investigators have interviewed Cohen multiple times, including as recently as this week.

Investigators are also looking into numerous loans the Trump Organization has taken out, including those from Deutsche Bank and Ladder Capital, CNN reported this week.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are waiting on a Supreme Court ruling over a grand jury subpoena to Trump's accounting firm Mazars USA for his financial records, including his tax returns.