Manchin's homegrown bipartisanship comes up against a changing world

"When there was a coal mine disaster while he was governor, I watched it and I saw so many things in Joe then that I always knew," Witt recalled, growing emotional as she remembers the miners. "I said to Joe, I saw every one of our ancestors when I watched you help all those people. And it was such a tragedy that those men were trapped, and then we thought they were alive, and then one came out alive. It was really heartfelt. It was sincere."

Standing on the porch of Manchin's childhood home, Witt spoke about how Manchin's process for making decisions comes straight back to where he was raised.

"When a bill is introduced to Joe... he thinks about his parents. And what would his parents think, if they would be proud of the way he's voting this way," she said. "And I know that a couple times people have said to me, 'Why is Joe voting like this?' or 'Why is Joe voting like that?' and I would ask Joe, and he would say, tell them to call me and I'll explain it. Because sometimes in bills there's some things that aren't as pleasing to people's beliefs in our community but if there's more good in it than bad then Joe always says we can work on the bad. But we need to work together to try to get some things taken care of."