Manchin warns Biden's infrastructure bill is in trouble over corporate tax hikes

CNN's Harry Enten explains why Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's election to the US Senate from deep red West Virginia makes him one of the most powerful members of Congress.

Sen. Joe Manchin, an influential centrist Democrat, warned Monday that the Biden administration's massive infrastructure package can't pass in its current form because he and a handful of other Senate Democrats believe the corporate tax hikes proposed in the bill -- designed to offset its costs -- are too steep.

"As the bill exists today, it needs to be changed," he told West Virginia Metro News host Hoppy Kercheval in a radio interview when asked if he supported or opposed President Joe Biden's $2.25 trillion proposal.

Manchin said he is against raising the current 21% corporate tax rate -- which was put in place by the 2017 tax overhaul under the Trump administration -- to 28% as called for in the bill and instead supports a middle ground 25% rate, which he called "fair."

The West Virginia senator said he would use the "leverage" he has in the 50-50 Senate to demand changes before voting to take up the bill, which has been introduced but expected to go through weeks or months of negotiations before being debated on the floor.