Manchin tanks Democrats' hopes of going it alone on their sweeping agenda

But as with everything in the Senate, it returns to Manchin. Granholm visited West Virginia last week and said the Democratic senator appreciates the need for a bill.

"I know that he sees the faces of people who need these investments too. And he is -- he is, in the end, he represents a state that needs to be able to move forward economically and these investments will help his state," Granholm said. "You would have to ask him about where his bottom line is and how long we have to try to be able to get Republican support."

Manchin, for his part, emphasized Sunday that he backs the President and wants to stay the course.

"I believe Joe Biden is the right person, the right place, the right time for our country," Manchin said on "Fox News Sunday." "Now we have to unite together and that means a little bit of difficulties and challenges, but we will get through it. We are the most deliberate body in the world and that was by design."

The talks, he said, have already borne fruit.

"My goodness, the President has gone from 2.25 trillion down to $1 trillion," he said "The Republicans have come up quite a bit from where they started."

Voting rights and the Big Lie