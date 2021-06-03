Manchin signals he's not ready to buck Republicans on key issues

"I know everyone's in a hurry right now," Manchin said. "If anyone understands the process, it's President Joe Biden ... We've got to bring our country together. We can't continue to split and go further apart. We just can't do that, we've got to work together. That takes a lot of time and energy and patience."

Manchin also signaled that he is not open to changing Senate rules to create a carve out to eliminate the filibuster to pass voting legislation on a simple majority party line vote, suggesting that such a move could come back to hurt Democrats in the future when they are in the minority.

"How well did the 2013 nuclear option work when in 2017 they ... took it off the Supreme Court? What goes around comes around, so let's work together and find a path forward," Manchin said. In 2013, Democrats moved to gut the filibuster for presidential nominees other than for the Supreme Court. Four years later, in 2017, Republicans did the same for Supreme Court nominees, paving the way for three of Donald Trump's justices to eventually be confirmed to the high court.