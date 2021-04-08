Manchin says 'January 6 changed me' as he calls for bipartisan cooperation

"I've watched people that had power and abused it," he said. "I've watched people that sought power and destroyed themselves, and I've watched people that have a moment of time to make a difference and change things and used it -- I would like to be that third."

Manchin's comments come days after the Senate parliamentarian ruled that Democrats may be able to use a budget process known as reconciliation multiple times this year, unlocking far more opportunities for Democrats to push Biden's agenda with just a simple majority. But, Manchin wouldn't commit to going that way, arguing that he wanted to see more outreach to Republicans first.

"Reconciliation was never intended to be our main focus or our main vehicle for legislation. That's not legislating. It has to be used from time to time. I understand that," Manchin said. But he added, "There's a time and a place."

Manchin also stood by his opposition to changing Senate rules to eliminate the 60-vote threshold that must be cleared to pass most legislation so as to allow Democrats to push through more legislation on a party-line vote. "I'm not killing the filibuster. I've been very, very clear, " he said.