Manchin says he's 'not a roadblock' for Biden's priorities as he pushes for slimmed-down infrastructure bill

"The human infrastructure is something that we're very much concerned about, and when you think about all that we have done in the last year and plus the Covid bill this year, the American Rescue Plan, an awful lot has been done there, too," he added.

The White House is in talks with lawmakers about the infrastructure proposal, which Biden unveiled last month. The package, which the President plans to pay for by raising corporate taxes, includes money for roads, bridges, public transit, rail, ports, waterways, airports and electric vehicles, as well as funds for the nation's digital infrastructure and a number of human infrastructure items, like Veterans Affairs hospitals and workforce development.

Manchin told Bash he doesn't support using a partisan budget process called reconciliation to pass a slimmed-down version of the proposal with only Democratic votes, saying, "We have to get back to getting it into the committees. Let the committee chair and the members of those committees work it."