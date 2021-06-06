Manchin defends bucking voting rights bill and digs in against eliminating the filibuster

Asked about his opposition to the measure on "Fox News Sunday," the Democrat said he doesn't support the legislation and referenced his op-ed. "I've been pretty clear on that," he said.

"Voting is the bedrock of our democracy. Open, fair, secured voting. We used to go around the world and explain and show and observe voting procedures in a democracy. And now if we can't practice what we preach, we are going to basically do an overhaul, an 800-page overhaul of the voting rights," Manchin said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine who caucuses with Democrats, said Sunday that while he's generally opposed to getting rid of the filibuster, he would consider changing it in order to pass the For the People Act.

"If it comes down to voting rights and the rights of Americans to go to the polls and select their leaders versus the filibuster, I'll choose democracy," he told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to the bring the bill to the floor the week of June 21, but the legislation is expected to fall short of the 60 votes needed to pass as it currently has no Republican support.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated Lisa Murkowski's position in Congress. She is a senator.

CNN's Sonnet Swire, Manu Raju and Stephen Collinson contributed to this report.