Manchin announces he will vote to confirm Haaland as Interior secretary

"I feel very confident that the President, his decision -- I mean I have to respect it, sir. He is the President of the United States," Haaland replied.

Risch followed up several times asking directly if she supports shutting down the pipeline. Haaland finally answered, "Senator, if I say that I support President Biden's agenda, I assume that you could take my answer as a yes."

Manchin said during Tuesday's hearing that he believes a president deserves "wide latitude" in the selection of his Cabinet nominees, but added, "I also take the Senate's constitutional obligation to advise and consent to the President's nomination seriously."

"I just want to thank you for coming back and being so diligent and doing such a good job. I really appreciate that, Congresswoman Haaland, very much," he said.

During the hearings, Haaland has discussed the historic nature of her nomination during the confirmation hearings and addressed her motivation to do the job.

On Wednesday, Haaland said of her motivation: "This is all of our country, this is our mother. You've heard the Earth referred to Mother Earth."